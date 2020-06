In response to rumours, the Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 JOC Committee has clarified that the Port Alfred branch of Nedbank has been closed as a preventative measure because some staff said they were in contact with people who had Covid-19.

Covid-19 JOC Committee liaison Alroy Taai said no staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 at the branch, but they were being tested.

“The branch was just closed as a preventative measure,” he said.

