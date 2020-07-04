SA Covid-19 statistics

The Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize released the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124

Province Total cases for 3 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 32157 18,2 Free State 2130 1,2 Gauteng 54331 30,7 KwaZulu-Natal 12757 7,2 Limpopo 1408 0,8 Mpumalanga 1611 0,9 North West 5168 2,9 Northern Cape 626 0,4 Western Cape 66936 37,8 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 177124 100,0

Testing Data

1 745 153 tests have been completed in total of which 39 025 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from Northern Cape, 8 from Eastern Cape, 29 from North West, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 58 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 2952 .

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 1,7%

The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,7%

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 459 17403 Free State 9 396 Gauteng 282 14097 KwaZulu Natal 162 4197 Limpopo 10 594 Mpumalanga 7 585 North West 36 865 Northern Cape 4 232 Western Cape 1983 47929 Total 2952 8629

