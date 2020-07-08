SA Covid-19 Statistics – 08 July 2020

SA Minister of Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest statistics last night. A cumulative total of 215 855 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 7 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|40401
|18,7
|Free State
|3034
|1,4
|Gauteng
|71488
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|16743
|7,8
|Limpopo
|1950
|0,9
|Mpumalanga
|2353
|1,1
|North West
|6842
|3,2
|Northern Cape
|888
|0,4
|Western Cape
|72156
|33,4
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|215855
|100,0
Testing Data
1 907 532 tests have been completed in total of which 43 421 new tests are reported
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 192 COVID-19 related deaths- 15 from Limpopo, 22 from KwaZulu Natal, 36 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 75 from Gauteng.
This brings the total deaths to 3 502.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased
The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|564
|22022
|Free State
|19
|528
|Gauteng
|478
|19779
|KwaZulu Natal
|205
|4890
|Limpopo
|42
|665
|Mpumalanga
|7
|668
|North West
|36
|1335
|Northern Cape
|6
|237
|Western Cape
|2145
|52175
|Total
|3502
|102299
Talk of the Town Reporter