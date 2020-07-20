Running for a cause on Mandela Day

A tiring run to raise funds for the Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group from Nemato Change a Life (NCAL) rowing coach, Sheldon Nelson, ended in triumph on Saturday when he arrived at the Port Alfred Civic Centre after a gruelling run from Makhanda (Grahamstown).

The road was long and hard, and the wind was blowing a gale all the way through the run, but Nelson soldiered on and arrived at 12:50 at the finishing line where his supporters showed their appreciation for his endurance on this over 50km run.

Should you wish to contribute to the fund, please donate as follows:

NPC Reg No: K2020520962)

Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group

First National Bank, Port Alfred

Acc: 62858451744

email: ndlambelockdown19@gmail

