Wits has no record of ‘high school dropout’ claiming to be a medical intern

Wits University has no record of a Nokwanda Ndlovu ever being a registered student at the institution, registrar Carol Crosley told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“The university is obliged to correct misinformation in the public domain and, as such, can confirm that Ms Nokwanda Ndlovu was never a registered student at the University of the Witwatersrand. The university will, on request, provide the necessary information to the relevant authorities,” Crosely said.

The statement comes after Sunday Times reported that Ndlovu, a high school dropout, is facing criminal charges for posing as a medical intern after convincing five KwaZulu-Natal hospitals and clinics she was a medical student from Wits.

It has emerged that the 23-year old, who hails from Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, spent at least two years at various public health facilities. She claimed she was studying medicine.