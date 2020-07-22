Cigarette smuggler faces R600,000 fine or five years in jail

“When a white Ford Ranger driven by the convict approached, the vehicle was searched and 20 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes valued at R266,940 were found loaded at the back,” said Mojapelo.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba welcomed the sentence, which he said would be exemplary to perpetrators of similar crimes.

“This sentence must send a clear message to all smugglers that the police will stop at nothing when fighting this scourge. The speed with which this case was handled shows the determination of our justice system to stamp out the smuggling of illicit goods,” he said.