Restaurant association and liquor traders ask to meet president as protest is set to start

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) and liquor traders will on Wednesday meet tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to hand over a memorandum.

The meeting forms part of the association’s nationwide “Million Seats on the Streets” peaceful protest that is set to start at noon on Wednesday.

“The minister of tourism has agreed to meet us tomorrow (Wednesday). Vusi Thembekwayo will address the minister at a time to be confirmed so we can hand over a memorandum from Rasa, the Taverners’ Association, and the independent Liquor Association,” the association said on it Facebook page.

The association said it hoped its meeting with the minister would be a first step to reopening the industry.

Rasa, the National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) and the Liquor Traders Association of SA have also written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to meet them on Wednesday to discuss the “dire” state of the industry.

“We, together with other leaders in our industry, humbly request to meet you and your leadership on Wednesday at a time and place suitable to you so we can initiate a programme to work with you to find solutions to the harmful impact of the irresponsible consumption of liquor.

“In the mean time, we respectfully request that you urgently lift the suspension on the sale of liquor and save a million livelihoods,” reads a letter written by Lucky Ntimane of the NLTC.

“We want to tell president Ramaphosa of our hardships, how diversified and colourful our industry is, the broader impact in the country and what we need to save our restaurants,” said Rasa’s Wendy Alberts.

BY NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN

