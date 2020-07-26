SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 26 July 2020

SA Minister of health released the latest Covid-19 statistics.
As of today, a cumulative total of 445 433 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 26 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|73585
|16,5
|Free State
|16482
|3,7
|Gauteng
|160154
|36,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|64061
|14,4
|Limpopo
|7076
|1,6
|Mpumalanga
|11008
|2,5
|North West
|17338
|3,9
|Northern Cape
|3600
|0,8
|Western Cape
|92079
|20,7
|Unknown
|50
|0,0
|Total
|445433
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 773 778 with 42 966 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 114 new COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 29 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Western Cape, 34 from Limpopo and 2 from Northern Cape.
This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 6769.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 265 077 which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|1457
|58290
|Free State
|63
|2075
|Gauteng
|1564
|92346
|KwaZulu-Natal
|614
|21251
|Limpopo
|67
|3466
|Mpumalanga
|52
|4995
|North West
|48
|6076
|Northern Cape
|29
|1223
|Western Cape
|2875
|75355
|Total
|6769
|265077
Issued by Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health