Reward offered to find killers of Bathurst woman

Two years later, the murder of Bathurst resident Stephne Evans remains unsolved.

Today the office of the provincial commissioner announced an “undisclosed reward” was being offered to track down the murder suspect/s.

The SAPS media statement said the Bathurst SAPS was “offering a sizable reward to anyone with information which might lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of perpetrator/s involved in the murder of Bathurst woman Stefanie (sic) Evans and the attempted murder of her partner Andre Malan, both [of whom] were in their 60s.”

Evans and Malan were asleep at their home in home in Kowie Road, Bathurst, on June 3 2018 when they were awoken in the early hours by sounds outside their home.

Malan got up and went out to investigate when he was confronted by two men who attacked and stabbed him. Evans was found with a head wound and died at the scene.

A well-known personality in Bathurst, who once produced a community newspaper in the village, Evans also conducted a monthly quiz evening at The Ploughman pub at the Bathurst Agricultural Museum up until her death.

At the time, Port Alfred Cluster Commander Brigadier Morgan Govender said: “My sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the victim. This cruel deed by these ruthless attackers is strongly condemned. I urge the community to work with the SAPS in bringing these perpetrators to book. The investigation will be overseen by a senior seasoned investigator.”

In the wake of the murder, the Bathurst Community Policing Forum (CPF) drew a record attendance at a follow-up evening.

The police said they had some leads early in the case. Samples were taken at the scene and one of the cellphones that were stolen from Evans and Malan was recovered. It had blood on it and was sent for analysis. The other phone was still in the possession of the killers and was being tracked, although this information was kept confidential at the time.

Then the case went cold.

“An appeal is made to any person who can assist with the investigation to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Dumisa Siqoko on 082-442-3739/ or Detective Warrant Officer Stuart Abrahams on 082-387-9516 or SAPS Crime stop number on 086-001-0111. All information received is strictly confidential,” today’s SAPS statement said.

