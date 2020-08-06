Man tied up and beaten, wife and daughters raped in house robbery

A man was tied up and beaten, and his wife and two daughters raped, during a robbery at their home in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg.

“Three suspects, two armed with handguns, forced entry into the house and ordered a 73-year-old male to lie down and they tied his hands and legs,” said police spokesperson Const Boitumelo Sehloho.

She said the men demanded money. When they could not find any, they beat the man up, searched him and took his cellphone.

“The suspects took the victim’s 46-year-old wife and his two daughters, aged 15 and 11, to another room and raped them.”

The suspects are aged between 21 and 35. They are still at large.

“We urge the community not to approach the suspects as they are to be armed and dangerous,” said Sehloho.

“Members of the community are urged as homeowners to be proactive and ramp up their home security before and not after the fact and to be vigilant at their house between 7pm and 4am and to report any suspicious movement.”

She said Muldersdrift police had seen an increase in house robberies since the beginning of July.

“These crimes are committed by three to six suspects, armed with handguns. At all incidents suspects use force when entering residents. In some of the house robberies, victims were sexually assaulted.”

She said a number house robberies were reported at Lindley, Zwartkop and Nooitgedacht.

The police issued the following tips for communities to stay safe:

make sure all exterior doors have reliable locks;

don’t leave spare keys under doormats, potted plants or any other obvious location; and

keep garage doors closed at all the times.

“The police are appealing to the community to assist with information that could lead to possible arrest of the suspects,” added Sehloho.

