Recoveries from Covid-19 continue to outpace active cases in SA

There are now nearly 300,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began three weeks ago.

Although South Africa is at fifth place in the world in terms of the number of recorded infections, recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 13.5-million, compared to 747,224 deaths.

There are more than 7-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of August 12, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 566,109 cases, of which 426,125 have recovered and 10,751 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.53% compared to 2.46% deaths in closed cases. There are 129,233 active cases, of which just 539 (0.41%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 128,694 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 181 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 20,592,533 total cases, of which 747,224 have died and 13,503,904 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 95% compared to 5% deaths. Of active cases, 6,276,765 (99%) are in a mild condition and 64,640 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

