SA’s Covid-19 infections, deaths and recoveries in context

As of May 13, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 11,350 cases, of which 4,357 have recovered and 206 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 95.4% compared to 4.5% deaths in closed cases. There are 6,787 active cases, of which 77 are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 6,710 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 3 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 4,357,791 total cases, of which 293,226 have died and 1,611,514 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 85% compared to 15% deaths. Of active cases, 2,406,776 (98%) are in a mild condition and 46,275 (2%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

