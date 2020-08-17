Navigating through the Covid-19 Lockdown predicament

TERS-FUNDING

SURVEY – conducted by the National Employers Association of South Africa (Nersa), AUGUST 17 2020

The National Employers Association of South Africa, Neasa, is conducting a survey to establish which employees have received the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The survey, conducted twice a week, identifies the amount of money employees have received from their employers after Ters funding was paid out.

11% of employers still haven’t received their April UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 89% of employers who received payment, only 67% were paid in full.

21% of employers still haven’t received their May UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 79% of employers who received payment, only 65% were paid in full.

41% of employers still haven’t received their June UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 59% of employers who received payment, only 68% were paid in full.

Should you wish to participate in the survey for April, May, and June, click here. In order for the survey to be complete, both employers who have received TERS monies and those who did not must participate in the survey.

