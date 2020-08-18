Former first lady takes Jacob Zuma to court over maintenance

Former president Jacob Zuma is reported to be opposing an application for maintenance by his estranged wife, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma.

The former first lady was present during the closed hearing in the Durban maintenance court on Tuesday. Zuma did not attend and was represented by his legal counsel, advocate Nqaba Buthelezi.

Buthelezi told TimesLIVE they would provide an update on the matter after the hearing.

In February it was reported that Zuma had barred Madiba-Zuma from his Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, home amid claims she had taken SIM cards which contained confidential information.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



