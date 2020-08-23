Port Alfred NSRI crews respond to two serious incidents on Saturday

NSRI Port Alfred crews responded to two serious incident on Saturday. The incidents occurred as follows:

Gerrit Cloete, NSRI Station 11, Port Alfred duty coxswain, said:

At 07h59, Saturday, 22 August, I activated our NSRI Port Alfred duty crew after I witnessed a 5 meter ski-boat, with 4 local adult crew onboard, three males and a female, capsize as they exited through the Kowie River Mouth to go to sea through 3 meter swells.

NSRI crew responded to the beach and our sea rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha was launched.

SA Police Services and Emergency Medical Services were placed on alert.

All four casualty crew swam safely to the beach and they were not injured.

The casualty boat drifted to the beach where it threatened to be washed back out to sea in the heavy pounding sea surf.

We were able to rig a rope from our sea rescue vehicle to hold the capsized boat on the beach to prevent the boat from being washed out to sea.

We were then able to right and recover the casualty boat on the beach and no further assistance was required.

Kerryn van der Walt, NSRI Port Alfred duty coxswain, said:

At 15h15, Saturday, 22 August, NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Kelly’s Beach.

NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the beach and Gardmed ambulance services were activated.

On arrival on the scene we found that a local male child, age 11, had been swept out to sea in rip currents.

Four local teenagers who were on the beach at the time had noticed the child being swept out to sea and they went to the child’s assistance swimming through the surf to reach the child and they managed to bring the child safely to shore.

The child was treated on the scene by NSRI medics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and he was handed into the care of paramedics and he was transported to hospital by Gardmed ambulance in a stable condition.

NSRI commend the four local teenagers, Jessica Harty, 15, Kendra Shuman, 14, Jadelyn Shuman, 15, and Jack Botha, 16, who went to the child’s aid, bringing him safely to shore.

