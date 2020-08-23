Serena Williams says US Open title would not be diminished by pullouts

Serena Williams believes the withdrawal of some of the world’s top tennis players from this year’s US Open amid the Covid-19 pandemic will not take the shine off a potential record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her.

Six of the top 10 women’s players, including defending champion Bianca Andreescu and world number 1 Ash Barty, have dropped out of the August 31-September 13 US Open, boosting Williams’ chance of winning the major for the first time since 2014.

“It still has to be tennis that’s played, asterisks or not,” the six-time US Open champion told reporters on Friday.

“I think this whole year deserves an asterisk, because it’s such a special year – history we have never been through in this world.”