61% of SA lost income due to Covid-19: research

Five months into the Covid-19 pandemic, financial distress remains a concern among South Africans, with as many as 61% reporting a loss of income.

This is according to the latest research results on the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus conducted by the market research company Ask Afrika.

The survey also found that many people were not as worried about contracting the virus than when it broke out in SA in March.

“Fear of unemployment is now higher than the fear of contracting Covid-19, even though those two fears are top-of-mind for citizens,” said Ask Afrika CEO Andrea Rademeyer.

In terms of emotional distress, 50% of South Africans were identified as concerned about underlying health conditions.

“In this context, it is especially detrimental that citizens fear going to clinics and hospitals, and many are falling behind with their medication and testing for underlying conditions. Almost certainly a second health crisis is being created during lockdown,” said Rademeyer.