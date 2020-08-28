Home affairs offers limited service under level 2 of lockdown

The department of home affairs will continue to offer only limited services under level 2 of the Covid-19 lockdown, restricting the number of people visiting its offices.

“During each lockdown level, we analyse the number of people who normally visit our offices and determine which services we can offer safely. At all times, we aim to protect the lives of our employees and citizens while ensuring access to essential services,” home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said at a media conference on Friday.

He noted that from the start of the lockdown until August 21 more than 1.6 million people had visited home affairs offices.

The department will still not take applications at its offices from people who have lost their IDs and is not issuing passports except in exceptional circumstances, as required for essential services, business and emergencies. It is also not providing any services at refugee centres.

Motsoaledi announced that all temporary ID certificates issued during the national state of disaster, which had not expired by August 26, will be extended until October 31. There are 282,658 such certificates.