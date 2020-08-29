WATCH | Snow didn’t get the memo about spring starting on Tuesday

Three days before September 1, often seen as the first day of spring, parts of SA resembled a winter wonderland on Saturday.

It’s snowing at the top of Table Mountain. Footage courtesy of @TableMountainCa ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/JZeiqEYE8R — Love Cape Town (@lovecapetown) August 29, 2020

Snow fell on Table Mountain, as well as in high-lying towns such as Sutherland, in the Northern Cape, and Ceres, in the Western Cape.

“It’s official! It’s snowing on Table Mountain! Our team shot this video of the frosty winterland on top of our African Wonder this morning. Stay warm everyone!” said a post on the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Twitter account.

After a chilly Sunday and a wet and cold Monday, temperatures are expected to start rising from Tuesday.

Lots of snow currently falling at Rogge Cloof close Sutherland. pic.twitter.com/P5zbb1IX3L — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020

Lots of snow falling this morning in Sutherland from Reze Du Plessis. pic.twitter.com/SknDC8F0gM — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020

Still lots of snow falling currently in Sutherland as sent in by Etienne pic.twitter.com/Ds9pOOahLf — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020

What an amazing video sent in by Chantel Fourie in Sutherland this mornings. This is so peaceful. pic.twitter.com/RJeBGC5nH8 — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020

