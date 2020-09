Eskom provided one hour’s notice on Wednesday afternoon that load-shedding would be ramped up to stage 4 as of 3pm.

This, said the power utility, was due to “exceptionally high demand”.

Eskom regrets to announce that loadshedding will move from Stage 2 to stage 4 at 15:00 until 22:00 tonight, due to exceptionally high demand. Statement to follow shortly — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 2, 2020

Load-shedding at stage 4 would continue until 10pm.

This is a developing story.

