Taxpayers will have to fork out billions for Covid-19, SOEs tell parliament

With regards to Denel, the Treasury said the arms maker has not requested additional financial support but instead requested R504m to be used for working capital instead of repaying guaranteed debt.

The Treasury said Covid-19 has worsened Denel’s financial position and has contributed to its inability to honour financial obligations as operations have come to a standstill, namely payment of salaries, creditors, statutory payments (medical aid, tax, UIF) and debt payments (interest payments under guaranteed debt amounting to R3.415bn).

“Failure to meet financial obligations has resulted in labour unions taking the entity to court for unpaid salaries. Denel still faces the risk of being placed in business rescue or even liquidation,” the Treasury said.

The Post Office wants R4.9bn “in support”, the Treasury said: “R2.7bn is required for operations, R1.4bn in liabilities owed to Postbank, R300m for voluntary severance packages and R525m for other liabilities.”

The committee heard that if the shareholder department (communications) does not act to restructure and repurpose the entity, the Post Office will collapse.

“Government must decide whether the Post Office has a role to play as a delivery arm to government. If not, it must be drastically restructured as the entity will not be able to continue in its current form without yearly funding from [the taxpayer] to cover its losses,” the Treasury said.

“Revised financial targets for the 2020/21 financial year indicate a net loss of R2.1bn is projected for the year compared to the initial budget for the year of a loss of R177m,” the Treasury warned.

Other government entities have received billions of rand in taxpayer bailouts in previous years.

Eskom doesn’t generate enough cash to meet its costs and is surviving on bailouts. It has a debt of about R454bn, with a majority guaranteed by the government.

Last year, SAA was placed in business rescue because of its declining performance and its inability to pay its debts.

SA Express was placed in business rescue in February this year and was subsequently placed under provisional liquidation on April 29 2020 by the high court.

BY Mpumzi Zuzile