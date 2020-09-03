Neighbourly Notes – 6 August 2020

DAY 133 of the national lockdown and health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize stated in a TV interview on Wednesday morning that families were not having their children vaccinated from the usual childhood diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, diphtheria and rotavirus for fear of Covid-19. According to the department of health, children should be immunised against childhood diseases from birth to at least 12 years of age. Many diseases have been controlled and even eradicated over the last century precisely due to the introduction of childhood vaccinations, but there is growing conspiracy and concern that vaccines are used for nefarious purposes by governments to control the populace. Yet the fact remains that infant and childhood mortality rates have dropped hugely because of immunisation protocols introduced over the years and have saved tens of millions, if not billions, of lives.

A TRAGIC fire at Hayes Siding on Monday not only razed a house to the ground but all the personal possessions and memorabilia gathered over many years. The home, belonging to Warren Steenkamp, was completely destroyed. Steenkamp, well known for his company Rain Catchers, said all of his tools and equipment, including rainwater tanks, at his home had also been destroyed by the fire (see page 2 for the full story). In the meantime, several residents, including his sister Debbie Lowther, are collecting on behalf of Steenkamp. Judy Buckle at Out of the Blue and the Joba Café at the Heritage Mall have a trolley inside the store to collect items on his behalf and welcome any donations of clothes, food or other useful items.

AFTER Tuesday evening’s special council meeting (held remotely using Microsoft Teams) it seems municipal workers will be paid a 6.25% wage increase as of July 1. The National Treasury has stated that there is no money available to give such a rise, but trade unions point to the collective bargaining agreement that guarantees the 6.25% increase as a right. The South African Local Government Association (Salga), bearing in mind national Treasury’s cut-back of R160bn on provincial and national budgets, has made an alternative proposal of a total freeze on salaries as of June 1, off-set by a salary increase of 3.25% as from July 1 and a further increase of 3% as of January 1, the former deferred until January 1. But the unions have rejected this out of hand, demanding that municipalities pay according to their collective bargaining agreement. The ANC majority in council, with the support of the lone EFF councillor, approved the payment of 6.25% as from July 1 as per the historical salary and wage collective agrement. This means that, despite the job losses and business closures in the private sector, where people who still have jobs have endured pay cuts, municipal workers will receive a pay rise (along with their 13th and 14th annual cheque). How long are residents going to cope with sewage flowing down streets, dump sites spewing garbage all over the area, along with the noxious fumes of burning rubbish, poorly maintained roads, inconsistent refuse collection and so forth, while municipal workers receive guaranteed wage rises? The municipality must acknowledge that they work for residents who pay rates and service charges. If we endure wage losses and reductions, then they must do likewise.

PETROL diesel and illuminating paraffin prices all rose at midnight on Tuesday; petrol by 5c per litre (all grades), diesel by 45c per litre (all grades) and paraffin by 39c per litre. With the rand currently experiencing significant pressure, this is not good news for consumers, particularly in respect to imported goods. With last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R17.25 to the dollar (R14.84), R20.40 to the Euro (R16.60), R22.61 to the pound (R18.03). Commodities were trading at: Gold $2,034.39 per fine ounce ($1,487.78), Platinum at $940.80 per fine ounce ($857.27) and Brent Crude Oil at $44.47 ($58.61) per barrel.

