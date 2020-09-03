Police seek mom and daughter missing since November

Port Elizabeth detectives are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing a mother and her six-year-old daughter who went missing in November.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Sharlene Corbett, 24, and her daughter were last seen in Komani (Queenstown).

According to information supplied to the police, Corbett fetched her daughter from her mother, who lives in Port Elizabeth, in August last year.

“[Corbett] informed her mother that they were going to live in Komani with her father,” Naidu said.

It is alleged that in November her father returned home one evening and found that Corbett and her child were missing. All their clothing had been taken as well, Naidu said.

In March the young girl’s biological father reported them missing to the Kabega Park police station.

“The family suspect that Sharlene may be taking drugs and could be living in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist the police in tracing Corbett and her daughter or may know of their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Deidre Harker at SAPS Kabega Park on 041-397-6838 or 063-157-2964, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.

BY DEVON KOEN

