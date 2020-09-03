Fundraising by Stenden students raises R40,000 for PA Soup Kitchen

Representatives from Stenden South Africa handed over a cheque for R40,000 to the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen today, to go towards their work of feeding the hungry. Money was raised through various projects by the Universities Fighting World Hunger (UFWH) organisation at Stenden University in the Netherlands. Stenden SA executive dean said the Dutch students were very creative with their projects. Among the fundraising initiatives was a blanket knitting project with the blankets then sold in the Netherlands.

