At least three miners believed killed in Limpopo platinum mine accident

Authorities are on the scene at a mining incident in Mokopane, Limpopo.

Details are sketchy, but according to the family of a miner who lost his life on Monday, the event happened about 5pm at a platinum mine.

Phillip Mankge, National Union of Mineworkers East regional secretary, said the union was not allowed access to the Ivan Plats mine on Monday afternoon.

He said the information they received was that a lift rope transporting miners underground had broken and three people were killed.

The mine has not yet confirmed the incident. Mine rescue services declined to answer detailed questions, but confirmed they were aware of the incident.

Unconfirmed reports suggest more than five workers were involved.

This is a developing story.

By Alex Patrick

