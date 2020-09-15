Man formally charged with attempted kidnapping after girl attacked in Florida restaurant

This story has been amended and updated.

The man who allegedly attempted to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort, has been formally charged.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Naseem Slamang has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted kidnapping and common assault.

This follows his appearance in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.

The 24-year-old was arrested shortly after allegedly attempting to kidnap a four-year-old girl at a pizza shop in Florida on Thursday. In a CCTV video widely circulated on Friday, a man is seen jumping onto the balcony at the restaurant and lunging towards a young girl sitting with two women.

He then proceeded to grab her, but within seconds a man sitting at a nearby table jumped up and put the assailant in a headlock, forcing him to release the child and wrestling him to the ground, while the mother protected her child. Other patrons also came to assist.

Security guards, one of whom looks like a car guard, also appeared, but there seemed to be confusion as they separate the assailant and the hero who restrained him.

The hero has been identified as Dishal Sooku, a resident of Johannesburg and practitioner of Ju Jitsu. He is being celebrated in many Facebook posts as the hero who risked his life to save the young child.

Slamang is expected to appear in court again on September 17. He was remanded in custody.

