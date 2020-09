The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening that the current Covid-19 restrictions would be eased at Level 1 lockdown (as from midnight on Sunday, September 27), residents of the area might feel a sense of relief. Yet the sewage crisis is one that NDlambe needs to pay serious attention to.

As we move into summer sewage leaks are going to become a major problem if they are not fixed.

This video was taken along Wharf Street between Bank Lane and the SPCA turnoff.

