Starting a new dumpsite

This video was taken at the bottom of Wiersma Road in the industrial area of Port Alfred and shows that refuse has been accumulated at the corner.

This might note a municipal problem, but the rubbish still needs to be taken away. It is clear that some of the refuse is building material, including cement bags and plastic sheeting, as well as a lot of garden waste and what appears to be domestic waste.

Irrespective, the municipality should remove the refuse and find out where it came from. They can then charge the culprit(s) and ensure that this does not happen again.

The alternative is to allow it to grow until someone else does something about it. However, located at the end of a road where few will see it, there is a good chance it will remain a dumping site into the future.

