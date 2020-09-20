Police disperse peaceful protest at Fairview Racecourse

A peaceful protest at Fairview Racecourse on Saturday afternoon by irate Nelson Mandela Bay residents was quickly dispersed after police threatened to arrest protesters.

Protest organizer Monique van der Berg said the gathering was a vigil and silent memorial for a horse who died following violent protests at the racing track in Greenbushes on Thursday morning.

Van der Berg said the purpose of the protest was to show solidarity for violence against animals, children and the elderly, among other issues.

“We don’t condone violence in any form,” van der Berg said.

Shortly after 3pm a group of about 30 people gathered at the entrance of Fairview Racecourse in Draaifontein Road where they said a prayer and walked to the security entrance of the race grounds.

Within a few minutes police were on the scene to disperse the group claiming proper procedures to hold the protest were not followed and instructed those gathered to leave.

By 3:40pm, those gathered, adhered to police instructions and left.

BY DEVON KOEN

