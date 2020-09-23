78 year old missing person sought: Kenton on Sea

Kenton on Sea : Kenton on Sea Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing 78 year old Nomsebenzi Boloti of Ekuphumleni Kenton on sea.

According to witnesses, the missing person was at the home of a relative, when she went outside the house to make use of the pit-toilet. She did not return.

The SAPS together with relatives and the community launched a search with negative results.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing the following clothing blue print skirt, navy coloured “tommie” takkies, black and red jacket and blue bandana on her head. She is 1.5m in height and weighs 90Kg with grey hair.

Any person with information, to urgently contact the Kenton on Sea SAPS on 046-6481222 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

