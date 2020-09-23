SA’s Covid-19 figures: 592,904 recoveries, 54,260 active cases, 16,118 deaths

There are now 538,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began nine weeks ago.

South Africa dropped one position to ninth place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, and recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 23.4-million, compared to 976,599 deaths.

There are more than 16-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of September 23, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 663,282 cases, of which 592,904 have recovered and 16,118 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.35% compared to 2.6% deaths in closed cases. There are 54,260 active cases, of which just 539 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 53,721 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 271 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 31,852,024 total cases, of which 976,599 have died and 23,451,644 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 96% compared to 4% deaths. Of active cases, 7,361,674 (99%) are in a mild condition and 62,107 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

