DA questions ‘drastic’ shooting of escaped lions near Beaufort West

The DA has questioned the “drastic step” taken to shoot seven lions after they escaped from the Karoo National Park near Beaufort West.

The lions were shot dead from a helicopter on Tuesday after escaping twice within 24 hours.

SANParks’ Rey Thakhuli said the first escape was reported in the early hours of Monday morning when three lions from the pride of seven escaped from the park’s northern boundary, along the Nuweveld Mountain range onto private property.

The lions killed 10 sheep on the neighbouring farm.

Thakhuli said rangers managed to chase the animals back to the park and slept on the mountain in case the lions returned to the carcasses, which they did during the night.

He said in an attempt to deter human-predator conflict and conservation, a decision was taken to put the entire pride down.

