Update on Covid-19 figures in Ndlambe

As of September 30, Ndlambe’s total Covid-19 cases numbered 991, of which 955 have already recovered, 28 have died and eight are active.

The Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee has warned that “to prevent a resurgence of positive cases, it is important to remember to observe social distances, wear a face masks and regularly washing your hands”.

As at September 30, the breakdown for Ndlambe was:

Town Total Active Cases Recoveries Deaths Port Alfred 683 7 657 19 Alexandria 90 0 85 5 Bathurst 80 1 77 2 Kenton on Sea 95 0 93 2 Boesmansrivier 43 0 43 0 Total 991 8 955 28

Health: To date 44,822 screenings have taken place in Ndlambe, with 990 positive cases. There are currently eight active cases. Ndlambe has recorded 955 recoveries and 28 deaths. Over 85% of test results are received within 24 hours. There is concern that the number of people attending funerals exceed the permitted 100.

Water supply: Dam levels in Port Alfred and Bathurst are at critical levels due to severe drought conditions. Ultimately, good rainfall is required to improve dam levels. The central boreholes pumps are operational, however, due to drought conditions the ground water table is low resulting in less than optimal pumping volumes. A team has been deployed to repair water leaks, concentrating on Port Alfred and Bathurst. Should water consumption not improve, there is a possibility of water scheduling being reintroduced. Updates continue with urgent appeals to residents to use water sparingly.

Economic recovery: Domestic tourism has shown an increased number of visitors to Ndlambe, especially over the past long week-end. International tourism is expected to pick up within the next few months. Some businesses are still trying to find their feet after the strict lockdown. Intensive marketing initiatives in the online digital space are being embarked upon to attract visitors.

Information supplied by Sunshine Coast Tourism on behalf of Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso

