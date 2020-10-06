Severe thunderstorms can be expected to continue on Tuesday, warns Weather Service

The SA Weather Services (SAWS) has warned that severe thunderstorms will continue in some parts of the country on Tuesday.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said about 10-20mm of rain was recorded across Gauteng on Monday. But some areas like Centurion and low-lying areas experienced 60-80mm.

“A yellow warning for severe thunderstorms over northern Gauteng, the northern parts of the North West and the south-western parts of Limpopo which may result in heavy downpours that may cause flooding of susceptible low-lying bridges and low-lying areas, and reduced driving visibility,” SAWS said.

Pretoria and Johannesburg can expect cloudy weather with scattered showers and thundershowers clearing from the afternoon.

The same goes for Polokwane.

Meanwhile, Cape Town will experience fog in the morning, otherwise it will be fine.

The wind will be light to moderate towards the south west becoming fresh in the afternoon becoming strong at times in the early evening.

Durban can expect cloudy weather with isolated showers and rain.

SAWS said a new weather warning system is expected to be introduced across the country. SA

The system, known as the affect-based severe warning system, is expected to give a practical and easier indication of weather conditions. It was launched in collaboration with Disaster Management.

“What this means is that a meteorological threshold, for example 50mm of rain in 24 hours, is not necessarily needed to be met for a warning to be issued. If the anticipated rainfall is expected to result in an affect, a warning will be issued,” SAWS said.

