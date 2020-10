A special Spring Sunday Picnic will be held at the Titi Joonas multipurpose community Centre on Sunday October 11.

Entry to the event is free and the theme is denim and colour. There will be live music and the event will be broadcast on Ndlambe FM radio.

The event begins at 10am and everyone is welcome.

So, dress up in your most colourful denim and have a great time at this social event.

Share this: Tweet