Missing Eastern Cape boy found ‘hiding in the ceiling’ of school toilets

A 13-year-old boy from Despatch, outside Port Elizabeth, who went missing last Wednesday has been found.

The school’s caretakers found the boy in the toilets on Monday morning.

On Wednesday last week, the boy’s stepfather dropped him off at the Eastern Cape school. But when he went back to collect him at 1.30pm, the boy was not there.

The family first tried to trace the teenager on their own. However, when they failed to locate him, they reported him missing to the police on Friday, said SAPS spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“It is alleged that he was hiding in the ceiling the entire weekend. He was taken to the hospital for treatment,” she said.

BY Kgaugelo Masweneng

Share this: Tweet



