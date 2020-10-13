Man accused of murdering Senekal farmer was arrested 16 times: Bheki Cele

“It’s my job to meet the leadership of political organisations and formations. We are working on meeting the local farming community leadership in Senekal. That they talk war and all that, mine is to sit down and say, can’t we take this way out of this,” he said.

Cele also appealed to the media to be careful in its reporting on the Senekal matter, saying the situation was tense and dangerous and things could go “wayward”.

He denied saying that farmers should “expect to get hurt”, saying his office was referring a media report to this effect to the press ombudsman. Cele allegedly made this statement during a farming meeting in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal, last month.

Meanwhile, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Jennifer Ntlatseng said the police watchdog would be sending a team to Senekal to investigate reports of police involvement in livestock theft.

She said Ipid was not aware of any cases reported to the police in relation to police misconduct or the relationship between the police and cattle thieves

“What we will do is ask our team to go to Senekal to engage with the farmers there to find out how many cases have been reported and what is happening and if there are any thieves that can be arrested on the spot,” she said.

“I will make sure there is an investigator going there to gather information and see how we proceed with the matter.”

TimesLIVE

Andisiwe Makinana