One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid being ‘hacked’

“I got a call from a woman who introduced herself as Portia Gumede from Absa’s fraud division. She said a travel company wants to debit R500. She wanted to confirm this but I said I know nothing about a travel company,” he said.

“The woman did not ask for any of my personal information and did not ask me to confirm anything besides saying I have not agreed for a travel company to debit money from my account.

“She said I would receive an SMS from the bank and should reply to the SMS by pressing 1 to confirm that I don’t want the debit order to go through. I did this, and she even gave me a reference number.”

Booi said after the call he received a text from the bank saying their fraud division officials were trying to contact him and he should call them.

“I was confused because I thought I had spoken to Portia who said she was from the division. I checked my phone again and saw several messages from Absa confirming several transactions were made on my account through my internet banking, which I have not used for a while,” he said.

Absa aware of scam

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Absa’s head of fraud solutions, retail and business bank, Ally Mafunzwaini, said the bank was aware of the scam.

Mafunzwaini said this modus operandi was not unique to Absa customers and was prevalent across the banking industry.

“Fraudsters pretend to be from the customer’s bank or another organisation and offer to assist customers with solutions including, but not limited to, a reversal of unauthorised transactions and payment relief options relating to Covid-19.

“During the challenging pandemic, an acceleration of the digital journey, including e-commerce transactions has been observed. It’s therefore expected these transaction methods will be targeted by cybercriminals in the future,” he said.

He said clients must be more vigilant to fraudsters’ sinister behaviour, and that fraud remained a global phenomenon fuelled by ever-evolving methods.

“As a response, and in the interest of our customers, we continuously make substantial investments into our safeguards. However, successful fraud prevention requires all parties, including Absa, customers, and the industry, to play their respective roles in full,” he said.

Asked if the bank would reimburse the victims, Mafunzwaini said; “The unique circumstances of each case and our customer-centric approach, powered by our digital fraud warranty, are contributing factors to our decision to reimburse customers based on the merit of each case.”

Capitec warns customers of same scam

Capitec warned that it was aware of a similar tactic used by fraudsters to target its clients, particularly the elderly.

“Fraudsters will call you claiming to be from your bank’s fraud department, warning that there was either an attempt to commit fraud on your account or that a stop order was loaded. For them to block this activity, consumers are told to approve the confirmation messages sent to their banking app using their PIN,” the bank said.

The fraudsters then lead the panicking consumer through the process of performing a transaction on the app, unknowingly transferring funds to the fraudster.

Capitec said banks would never call a customer requesting personal details or their PIN, or ask a customer to approve transactions.

In June, the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) released its annual crime statistics for 2019, which showed digital banking fraud incidents increased by 20%.