The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is “weaker” from the departure of ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian giants Al Ahly‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has said.

So dominant was Mosimane in the Premiership with five titles in eight years at Sundowns – enjoying mammoth battles against Hunt at Bidvest Wits‚ Stuart Baxter at Chiefs and Milutin Sredojevic at Orlando Pirates – it could be said he played a role altering the landscape of the league.

Mosimane left Sundowns just over two weeks ago for an offer he couldn’t refuse from Ahly.

Hunt said Downs should retain some dominance with a replacement technical staff of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena‚ and a chequebook that guarantees a super-squad‚ but the league has lost something from Mosimane’s departure.

“I think‚ certainly from my perspective‚ yes‚ we’ve had some great battles in terms of football battles‚” Hunt said.

“I think the league is weaker because you’re losing the fantastic expertise of a fantastic coach who’s done a good job. So I think the league is certainly‚ for me‚ weaker.

“It doesn’t mean that Sundowns are weaker. They’ve certainly strengthened their technical department – they’ve got guys who know.

“And obviously their most important thing is they have the squad of players who can play all different formats‚ different ways‚ different competitions.

“It’s a fantastic club. Kaizer Chiefs have been knocked off a bit and we need to get back‚ certainly up there and challenging and trying to be as competitive as them‚ and I think we can.

“That might take a bit of adjusting and some time. Chiefs were so close last year. You can’t say they gave it away – it certainly was a real fight to the end.

“But ja‚ certainly the league is weaker and not better off by him leaving‚ that’s for sure.

“He’s gone to a great opportunity and I wished him well‚ and sent him a message. Great challenge.

“And a club of our size at Chiefs‚ we’ve got to be competing on those fronts.

“I’ve played against Al Ahly many times with an inferior squad than they had‚ and we did very well. And I think a club of our size and support base‚ we can do well on that front too.”

New Chiefs coach Hunt’s first match assignment comes as Amakhosi kick off their 2020-21 season with Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

