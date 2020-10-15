SA’s Covid-19 figures: 626,898 recoveries, 51,365 active cases, 18,151 deaths

There are now 575,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began 12 weeks ago.

South Africa dropped one position to 11th place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, and recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 29.16-million, compared to 1,098,110 deaths.

There are nearly 21-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of October 15, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 696,414 cases, of which 626,898 have recovered and 18,151 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.18% compared to 2.8% deaths in closed cases. There are 51,365 active cases, of which just 546 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 50,819 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 305 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 38,829,997 total cases, of which 1,098,110 have died and 29,167,581 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 96% compared to 4% deaths. Of active cases, 8,493,708 (99%) are in a mild condition and 70,598 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Share this: Tweet



