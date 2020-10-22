Neighbourly Notes – 24 September 2020

HAVING been starved of social events for the past six months due to lockdown restrictions, it is good to see a few things starting to happen in our area. The Fish River Resort is holding a golfing special this long weekend (Friday being a school holiday) – a great deal for golfers and their partners or families accompanying them. The three-night stay includes three breakfasts, two dinners and one prizegiving dinner, two rounds of golf, one practice round, a golf cart per two players and two lunch vouchers – all for R3,000 per person (half price for non-golfers and just R200 for kids under 12). For those who have bought raffle tickets for the trolley dash supporting local schools, hold thumbs as the draw is taking place on Friday. It could be you dashing around Rosehill SuperSpar filling your trolley with as many groceries as possible in two minutes. The raffle was a joint cause by Port Alfred High School, El Shaddai Christian Academy and Kowie Foundation School, especially as schools were not able to do their sual fundraisers during the lockdown. We are also looking forward to the Royal St Andrews Hotel opening again on October 1, starting with the Highlander, which has a fabulous pub menu lined up. For those who like to be pampered, Camelot Spa is also moving back to the hotel. Something else to look forward to is the medieval feast at Joba Café in the Heritage Mall on October 3. The Robin Hood-themed dinner has four courses and includes four bottles of wine specially chosen to pair perfectly with each course. Tickets cost R350 per person and a donation will be made to the local SPCA. Also coming in the near future is the Van der Riet Street Halloween street party on October 31.

ON a more sombre note, it was shocking to hear of another brutal attack on fishermen at Cob Hole last weekend. A beloved picnic spot for many years, Cob Hole was until recently spared the notoriety attached to Centenary Park, which is known as a no-go area due to the numerous muggings there over the years. Cob Hole, which is more remote and was mostly accessed by boat until the jetty there washed away in the 2012 floods, was not previously a place where criminals lurked. The thugs who attacked the latest victims also used pangas. This time, however, one of their victims was armed and managed to fire a shot that wounded one of the assailants. No arrests have been made yet, but hopefully this galvanises the SAPS to regard this as a hotspot and prioritise the investigation to catch the culprits. SAPS still has to answer the questions posed last week about wrongly describing the previous attack as having “no injuries” and the disturbing accusation that a police captain in the charge office laughed at the victims.

PORT Alfred has been known as a relatively peaceful haven – one of the reasons people leave the bigger cities with their myriad crime problems to settle here, especially in their retirement years. We have always had our fair share of burglaries and petty crime, but with violent robberies such as have happened at Cob Hole, we need to be more vigilant. We need to motivate the SAPS, perhaps through the community policing forum, to claim back the Kowie River from the criminals. Centenary Park and Cob Hole should not be no-go areas.

ANOTHER disturbing incident a bit further afield is the chaos and violence that took place at Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth, in which one horse was killed and 29 others sustained injuries after a crowd of about 150-200 protesters opened the stables and chased the horses using sticks and stones. Though police confirmed the incident and one stable owner, Hedley McGrath said the mob had “stabbed and stoned” her horses, there has been an attempt to downplay the incident via an anonymous source. Ghandi’s famous quote is apt: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

BEST wishes and happy birthday greetings to everyone having a birthday in the week ahead, especially Noeline le Roux, Pat Fischer, Tony Brown, Winston Bagley, Gavin Came, Isobel Meyer, Jack Elliott, Shirley Waters, Jared Moss, Colin Maclachlan, John Hayward, Leonie Scheepers, Dix Lang, Phyl Russell, Andy Hough, Wayne Cock, Eddie Botha, the Herringhton twins – Jason and Jessica, Chloe Middleton, Tim Ord, Charles Webster, William Whitham, Dr Dirk de Vos, Breyton Scheepers, Darian Keeton, Jongisipho Matthews, Gill Wansell, James Viedge, Jacques Swanepoel, Martha Voorvelt, Layton Hilpert, Fernando Gallant, Margaret Foulkes, Reay Squires, Megan Hobson, Bronwyn Fick, Donnae Colesky, Peter Beaumont, Sean Cullen, Dennis Laubser, Jim Fox, Peter Larkin, Dylan Murray, Melissa du Randt, Wendy Mills, Tanya Jacobs, Roy de Wet and Dalene duToit.

EVERY success for many more years to follow to the following businesses and organisations on another anniversary, especially Feathers Farm, Wharf Street Fruit and Veg. With last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R16.94 to the Dollar (R15.00), R21.49 to the Pound (R18.66) and R19.82 to the Euro (R16.49). Commodities were trading with Gold at $1,880.44 per fine ounce ($1,531.59), Platinum at $852.00 per ounce ($950.00) and Brent Crude Oil $41.65 per barrel ($62.86).

SPECIAL thoughts and prayers are with all who are not well, having or have already had tests, operations and treatments. Sterkte Roy Potter, Andrew de Vries, Jenny Groenewald, Jan Haig, Bev Young, Fred Golombick and Graeme Sunny Hill.

HAPPY wedding anniversary congratulations to Anton and Annelien Gouws, Terence and Doreen McCarthy.

THOUGHT for the week: “We fluctuate long between love and hatred before we can arrive at tranquillity.”

