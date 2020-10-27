Private prosecutor says five suspects in Meyiwa murder are ‘not the mastermind’

Five people appeared in court on Tuesday for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa – but none of them are the “mastermind” behind the shot-stopper’s murder.

AfriForum’s head of private prosecutions, advocate Gerrie Nel, made the revelation at a press briefing on Monday. He was seated alongside Senzo’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, who said that they believed they knew who the mastermind was.

This comes just hours after police minister Bheki Cele on Monday – exactly six years after the goalkeeper’s murder – announced the arrest of five men.

TimesLIVE

