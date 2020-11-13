CrimeStats: More than 5,000 people killed in SA in 3 months

A total of 5,107 people were murdered in SA between July and September.

This was revealed in the quarterly statistics announced by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday afternoon.

The statistics showed the crime levels during the time when the country moved from lockdown level 3 to level 2 and 1.

Cele said 339 fewer people were killed compared to the same period last year.

Alarmingly, arguments and misunderstandings remain the main drivers of murder.