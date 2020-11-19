Neighbourly Notes – 22 October 2020

DAY 210 of the national lockdown, and things are slowly returning to a level of normalcy. Most industries in the country are back up and running and people are once again able to enjoy an evening with friends at the local pub and only need return home before the midnight curfew. Gyms are open and people can play most team sports once more, albeit without spectators. More importantly, our farmers have been working tirelessly through the lockdown and it is thanks to them that there is food on our supermarket shelves. And, of course, travel between provinces, as well as certain overseas travellers can visit our towns once more. We want this holiday season to be the best ever and there is every reason to believe it could be. After all, we need to make up for all the revenue that usually flows into our area from our visitors. But, as long as criminal elements continue to attack people who are innocently fishing or having a picnic, or revellers trash the place where they have been partying instead of cleaning up thir own mess, visitors will be dissuaded from having their Christmas holidays here. There are, essentially, only two industries in Ndlambe: farming and tourism. We must do everything we can to protect our farmers as, without them things will need to be imported and prices will increase substantially. Tourism encompasses many sub industries such as accommodation (hotels, guest houses, backpackers), restaurants and cafes, game parks, transport companies and more. Without tourism, Ndlambe will die, so it is up to us to welcome and encourage holidaymakers whenever possible and to stop activities that cause harm to our area.

GENEROSITY has certainly showed its face in Ndlambe during the lockdown. Ndlambe, like almost all areas of the country, has seen residents donate food and money in an effort to alleviate hunger among the poorer members of the community. However, while some believe it is better to give than to receive, the question has been asked: by giving food away are we perpetuating a society dependent on handouts? So the question is, should we give away food freely or should recipients be made to “earn” the food somehow? TotT is asking service organisations and charities what their opinion is.

ARE you going to the Van der Riet Street Festival on Saturday October 31? This is the fourth such festival in Van der Riet Street – the first two were street parties held in the street itself – and we’ve also had a couple of festivals in Wharf Street too. Halloween 2019 was the most recent. They are great fun and a place for friends and neighbours to meet and greet and enjoy what’s on offer. Read our feature in this week’s edition and go to the Facebook page to learn more. Better still, just get yourself ready for a great evening out on October 31.

WE have a lot of very talented people here in Ndlambe. I am currently finishing Cock Tales on the Kowie by Sue Gordon, a very interesting read that I will be reviewing shortly, and I have also just received a copy of LA Lore III by Bugs Wilmot and Quentin Hogge, with illustrations by Basil Mills. It looks even more humorous than the first two books in what can now be considered, the LA Lore Trilogy.

ON to a national issue . . . what is going on with Zuma and Zondo? Surely the ANC can compel the former president to appear before the Zondo Commission, if only to clear his name? South Africans have had enough of Zuma’s ducking and diving, costing taxpayers ’ money and wasting time. The Zondo Commission must complete its work and those found guilty must be punished. What do you think?

WHILE the minister of rural development and land reform, Thokob Didiza, schmoozes foreign investors over land expropriation, and the parliamentary committee this week endorsed Tsakani Maluleke as the next Auditor General to replace Kimi Makwetu, companies are still in dire straits with regard to income. For example, Pick n Pay reported a 56.3% loss in revenue for the first half of 2020. The US elections are almost upon us and the outcome could have very serious consequences for SA. Until the election is over (and maybe beyond that) the exchange rate on international currencies is likely to continue to fluctuate wildly and does not accurately represent the true value of SA’s currency. With 2019’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R16.41 to the Dollar (R14.67), R21.36 to the Pound (R18.86) and R19.45 to the Euro (R16.31). Gold was trading at $1,918.80 per fine ounce ($1,430.70), Platinum at $88.38 per ounce ($887.69) and Brent Crude Oil at $42.93 per barrel ($59.44).

THOUGHT for the week: “Many good minds working together are always better than one working alone – teamwork certainly makes the dream work!”

