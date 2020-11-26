Blade Nzimande appoints new NSFAS board and CEO

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has announced the appointment of Andile Nongogo as CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) along with 13 new board members.

Nongogo takes over from Dr Randall Carolissen, whom Nzimande said had done a good job in changing the face of a “complex operation”.

“The state in which NSAFS was 29 months ago is so vastly different to where NSFAS is now. I want to say that without any contradiction. People with different views can hold them; as minister responsible for NSFAS, it’s a sea change,” he told journalists on Thursday.

The National Education and Health Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) submitted a presentation to a parliamentary portfolio committee in October, citing alleged maladministration at the scheme.

Nzimande said this was not out of the ordinary.

“There will be always people who have complaints, some of whom have decided to go to the portfolio committee. The portfolio committee has a right to decide how it deals with the matters, but as far as I am concerned, most of the matters that are being dealt with by the committee are matters that are being dealt with by the ordinary labour relations processes.” The minister lashed out at the individuals who approached the committee and said some of them were facing disciplinary action.

Some of the people who have gone to complain to the portfolio committee … are going to be handed over to the Hawks for corruption in NSFAS. Blade Nzimande

“I want to say this: some of the people who have gone to complain to the portfolio committee are people who are being disciplined by NSFAS, so they are trying to find another opening … It is people, some of whom are going to be handed over to the Hawks for corruption in NSFAS,” he said. Nzimande cited the speed of distribution of funds across institutions, setting up systems and the swift response to students’ queries as some of the changes he had observed under the leadership of Carolissen. Ernest Khosa was appointed board chair. The board members are Yonke Twan, Bamanye Matiwane, Jullie Beya, Cyril Madiba, Reshma Mathura, Max Fuzani, Richard Msweli, Pumela Msweli, Sanele Zondi, Lindiwe Matlali and Pretty Makukule. “I will be requesting the board to co-opt two more members because as it stands the board is not fully balanced. There is a need to bring individuals with actuarial and social dialogue skills and experience. They will be announced later,” said Nzimande. He announced the appointment of members of the ministerial advisory committee on infrastructure (MACI). They are Bafana Ndendwa, Madapu Nhlapo, Warwick McCance-Prince, Lebo Leshabane and Nonkululeko Ntshona. TimesLIVE (TMG Digital) Nonkululeko Njilo

Share this: Tweet



