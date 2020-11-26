Son, 16, first on scene where his mom and five siblings were murdered

The 16-year-old firstborn son of a woman slain along with her other children in Kwaaiman near Elliotdale and Coffee Bay on Tuesday night was the first to discover their bodies.

Distraught family members confirmed this to DispatchLIVE at Sidebakweni village in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

The 42-year-old mother and her five children, including an infant, were killed in their home. Police said they had found an axe, which is believed to have been the murder weapon, on the scene.

The woman’s husband is still missing and wanted for questioning.

DispatchLIVE understands three of the five children were fathered by the husband. Relatives, who said the family had been living in fear of the missing man, said they had no means of burying the victims.

The boy who discovered the bodies is deeply traumatised, they said.

DispatchLIVE

BY ZIYANDA ZWENI

