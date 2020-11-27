SA’s Covid-19 figures: 716,444 recoveries, 40,838 active cases, 21,289 deaths

There are now 675,606 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began 18 weeks ago.

South Africa dropped two more positions to 16th place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, and recoveries continue to outpace new infections, in spite of a rise in recorded infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 42.5-million, compared to 1,440,690 deaths.

There are 25-million more recoveries than active cases.

Another positive development globally is that the number of active cases where people are in a serious or critical condition has dropped below 1%.

As of November 27, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 778,571 cases, of which 716,444 have recovered and 21,289 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.1% compared to 2.88% deaths in closed cases. There are 40,838 active cases, of which just 546 (1.33%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 40,292 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 357 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 61,459,472 total cases, of which 1,440,690 have died and 42,528,944 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 97% compared to 3% deaths. Of active cases, 17,384,824 (99.4%) are in a mild condition and 105,014 (0.6%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

