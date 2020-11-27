Collection points for water for residents on west and east bank

Ndlambe Municipality will install water tanks at various strategic positions on Port Alfred’s west and east bank for residents to be able to collect water, starting on Monday November 30.

Such water tanks have already been placed and are in use in Nemato and Station Hill.

Ward 10 councillor Ray Schenk sent out a letter this afternoon detailing the collection points for east and west bank residents. He advised that residents will be able to collect water at these points once the tanks have been filled.

Kelly’s Beach

Broadway street in front of the NG Kerk

Corner of Southdowns and Weald Avenue

Corner of Atherstone and Southwell Road

In front of old market building opposite police station

Park Road on island below Port Alfred High School

