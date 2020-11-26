Water to be shut off 24 hours a day for entire Port Alfred every alternate day

Ndlambe municipality announced a revised water schedule today, indicating that water will be switched off in the entire Port Alfred for 24-hour periods every second day due to critically low water levels at Sarel Hayward Dam, Port Alfred’s main supply.

The municipality’s statement yesterday evening said Sarel Hayward Dam was at just 2.6% capacity, below the level where water can be pumped from the dam.

At present the only water source available to Port Alfred is the central belt boreholes with a pumping capacity of 0.86ML per day. This equates to approximately 6% of average consumption.

In Bathurst, Bathurst village will be shut off every alternate day, and Nolukhanyo on the days in between.

The municipality said it was implementing the above schedule to reduce water consumption due to critically low levels.

