Opinion: Eastern Cape is a growth engine for construction 

Some good news for the EC construction industry?

A business leader speaks of business opportunities in the Eastern Cape

Dumisani Madi

The Eastern Cape remains a very attractive and keenly contested market for construction activity. Not only is it a port city and tourism hub, but it also boasts considerable automotive, citrus and pharmaceutical industries.

This is according to Dumisani Madi, chairperson at GVK-Siya Zama who says that these are all positive signifiers of potential growth and that the company is eager to be a part of it. “We have a rich and diverse heritage of large-scale construction work in the Eastern Cape Province. Over the last 60 years, some of the notable new build and restoration projects that the company has completed include numerous schools, medical facilities, as well as upgrades to the famous Drostdy Hotel in Graaff Reinet, Tramways Building, the Opera House and Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth. We intend to build upon this legacy and, as such, are upscaling our business operations in the region.”

“Whilst GVK-Siya Zama has done a great variety of work in the Province, we have noted that there are still areas that remain unexplored. We believe that there are significant opportunities in this region, and we’ve made a firm decision to spread our reach to ensure that we are well-positioned to render a professional service across the Eastern Cape,” continued Mr Madi.

To support the company’s expansion in the region, Madi is proud to announce that as of February 2021, GVK-Siya Zama will move into new regional offices in Port Elizabeth. “Our growth plans for the region have furthermore been given a boost with the appointment of Hannes Geyser as regional managing director a year ago, and more recently, the addition of experienced construction industry veterans Sue Currie as Business Development Executive and Peet Meyer as Contracts Director. Madi explains that the company aims to re-build the brand in the region, instil its values in the young and energetic team and drive skills transfer to budding construction professionals in its employ.

Currie, an Eastern Cape native and Nelson Mandela University alumnus, adds that she aims to expand the footprint of GVK-Siya Zama in the Eastern Cape and to ensure that the company is recognised as one of the top construction companies operating in the Province. “Central to this is the need to seek out future work opportunities, and show potential clients the professional, innovative, and mutually beneficial working relationship and partnerships that the company brings to the deal table. Over and above this, we intend to focus on the development and maintenance of business relationships with the relevant players in the construction industry in the region.”

Meyer and Currie join the team at a crucial time as the company already has various projects in the ground and in the pipeline, such as the Royal Buffalo Medical Centre in East London, Forest Hill Military Base Hospital in Port Elizabeth and the Mondelez Warehouse in the Coega IDZ as well as the newly awarded Corkwood Shopping Centre in Uitenhage.

“It is going to be an exciting challenge to continue the growth of the company in this region and to ensure that GVK-Siya Zama maintains a sustainable pipeline of work,” says Currie.

“We believe that the calibre, skills and experience of our team in the Eastern Cape will provide confidence to clients who wish to bring projects to market, help accelerate development and draw further investment to the Province. As such, we hope that this will translate into tangible improvements to the quality of life of those living in the region along with much-needed job opportunities for local communities,” concluded Madi.

